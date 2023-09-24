Governor: Russia drops aerial bombs on Kherson, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sept, 24, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to Prokudin, the attack hit civilian infrastructure in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district, as well as targeted an industrial zone in the Dniprovskyi district.

A 49-year-old woman was injured due to the attack, the governor said.

"She has minor injuries. The help was provided at the site (of the attack)," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

This was the third reported Russian bombing that took casualties in Kherson Oblast in the day. Earlier, Prokudin reported that a Russian airstrike had killed one person and injured three in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

A separate airstrike killed a 67-year-old man in the village of Lvove, Prokudin added.

According to him, over the past day, Russian troops conducted a total of 83 barrages against Kherson Oblast, using 332 munitions, including mortars, tube artillery, Grad rockets, tank shells, drones, and military aviation.

Kherson, the regional capital, was targeted with 28 projectiles, Prukudin said.