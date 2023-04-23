Governor: Overnight Russian strike damages greenhouses in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched missile strikes on Kharkiv Oblast last night, damaging an agricultural facility in Ukraine's second-largest city and a residential area in a nearby village, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 23.

Without disclosing the quantity fired in total, the governor said that one of the S-300 missiles exploded in the air, and another missile hit the ground.

The attack damaged greenhouses and workshops in Kharkiv, he said.

In the nearby village of Kotliary, just over 10 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, a missile hit a residential area, destroying two houses and damaging 10, according to Syniehubov. He added that a garage and four cars were damaged as well.

Casualties were not reported in either of the attack sites.