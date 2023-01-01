Governor: One person killed by Russian missile attack on Khmelnytsky.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 22-year-old woman has died in the hospital following Russia's Dec. 31 missile attack on the western city of Khmelnytsky, Governor Serhiy Hamaliy reported on Jan. 1.

The Russian strike hit a military facility in Khmelnytsky on Dec. 31, damaging equipment, a gas station, eight vehicles, and 13 residential buildings.

The governor said eight people had been hospitalized with various injuries after the attack.

The woman who died earlier today was hospitalized in “critical condition,” according to Hamaliy.

Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine on Dec. 31, killing at least one person and wounding over 30.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in Ukraine's center, south, east, and west.