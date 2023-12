This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Sept. 19 that 146 bodies have been exhumed from the mass burial site in liberated Izium, most of which were civilians, including two children. On Sept. 17, Syniehubov reported that many bodies had “signs of violent death.” All bodies have reportedly been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.