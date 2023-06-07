Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Lviv airport may reopen for humanitarian purposes

by Martin Fornusek June 7, 2023 9:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport may resume operations for humanitarian purposes, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on June 6.

He announced this after Ukrainian and EU representatives signed an agreement in Lviv on Ukraine's accession to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), an EU instrument for transport and infrastructure development.

This agreement is intended to improve the EU-Ukraine transit network and attract EU funding for the development of interconnected European transport, energy, and digital networks.

"During the meeting, the possibility of resuming the operation of the Lviv airport for humanitarian purposes was considered. (The representatives) also discussed the possibility of increasing the number of checkpoints with Poland in order to reduce queues at the border," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights at the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Olha Yevstihnieieva: How Ukrainian businesses can navigate the EU’s changing climate policies
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. On May 10, the European Parliament signed the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and an amendment to the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS)
The Kyiv IndependentOlha Yevstihnieieva
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.