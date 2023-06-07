Governor: Lviv airport may reopen for humanitarian purposes

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport may resume operations for humanitarian purposes, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on June 6.

He announced this after Ukrainian and EU representatives signed an agreement in Lviv on Ukraine's accession to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), an EU instrument for transport and infrastructure development.

This agreement is intended to improve the EU-Ukraine transit network and attract EU funding for the development of interconnected European transport, energy, and digital networks.

"During the meeting, the possibility of resuming the operation of the Lviv airport for humanitarian purposes was considered. (The representatives) also discussed the possibility of increasing the number of checkpoints with Poland in order to reduce queues at the border," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights at the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.