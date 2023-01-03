Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Landmines kill 2 in liberated area of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 2:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed in an explosion caused by landmines left by Russian troops in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, the oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Jan. 3. The victims were in a car that came across the Russian mine near the liberated village of Mala Oleksandrivka, according to Yanushevych.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other settlements in the region located on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November. Yanushevych said on Nov. 13 that Russian forces had mined “nearly everything” in the city of Kherson.

According to Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined due to Russia’s full-scale invasion, equal to twice the area of Austria.

Cases of doors, household items, and even dead bodies being rigged with booby traps have been recorded in liberated territories across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s “mine terror” would have to be resisted for many years.

