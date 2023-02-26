Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Demining efforts continue despite shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2023 10:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, the State Emergency Service defused 46 explosive objects in Kharkiv Oblast, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Feb. 26. Demining measures actively continue across Kharkiv Oblast.

According to Syniehubov, Russian shelling of the city of Kupiansk in the past day damaged at least 4 private homes, and some commercial businesses were destroyed. An 82 year-old woman was treated for her injuries and severe stress.

In the neighboring village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, five-story apartment buildings were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

Monachynivka, which is also located in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, was shelled around 2:00 p.m. There were no casualties.

The governor reported that Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast were also targeted by Russian shelling.

According to Geneva Conventions, attacking civilian infrastructure constitutes a war crime. Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Poland delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky reflects on first year of all-out war
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
