Governor: Czech Republic to provide $10 million in aid for medical facilities in Kharkiv Oblast

by Nate Ostiller December 22, 2023 9:46 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Czech President Petr Pavel at a joint press-conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 28, 2023. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Czech Republic will provide $10 million in funding to help support medical facilities in Kharkiv Oblast, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Dec. 21.

Hospitals and medical facilities in front-line regions have been under strain as they try to cope with the scale of almost daily Russian attacks and subsequent civilian casualties.

The funds will go towards purchasing medical equipment for hospitals in the oblast, as well as boilers to help heat civilian homes and critical infrastructure, said Syniehubov.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, the Czech Republic has committed close to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to Ukraine as of Oct. 31.

The figure includes $419 million in humanitarian aid.

Author: Nate Ostiller
