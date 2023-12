This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian troops have killed two civilians in Bakhmut, one in Toretsk, one in Druzhba, one in Velyka Novosilka, and one in Heorhiivka, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.