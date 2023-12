This audio is created with AI assistance

A 59-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed by Russian shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on May 14.

Russian forces shelled the village of Starytsa, located near the Russian border.

While the entire Kharkiv Oblast was liberated by Ukrainian forces during the 2022 counteroffensive, Russian forces continue to shell the region, particularly areas near the border and the front line.