Governor: 4 wounded in Russia's overnight missile strike on Odesa Oblast

by Asami Terajima October 7, 2023 11:20 AM 1 min read
A photo capturing the aftermath of a Russian overnight missile attack in Odesa Oblast. (Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people were wounded in Russia's overnight missile strike on southern Odesa Oblast, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Oct. 7.

Kiper said the attack hit a boarding house and a grain silo near the port in the Odesa District, condemning Russia for targeting civilian and port infrastructure.

Russia had used Onyx supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles to attack Odesa Oblast with a mobile Bastion K-300P system from occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces.

The victims were injured by broken glass but provided with medical assistance, Kiper said.

The missile debris and the blast wave caused a fire in garages, the governor added, damaging several apartment buildings.  

Odesa Oblast and its regional capital, especially areas near the ports, remain a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Asami Terajima
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
