Governor: 4 wounded in Russia's overnight missile strike on Odesa Oblast

Four people were wounded in Russia's overnight missile strike on southern Odesa Oblast, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Oct. 7.

Kiper said the attack hit a boarding house and a grain silo near the port in the Odesa District, condemning Russia for targeting civilian and port infrastructure.

Russia had used Onyx supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles to attack Odesa Oblast with a mobile Bastion K-300P system from occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces.

The victims were injured by broken glass but provided with medical assistance, Kiper said.

The missile debris and the blast wave caused a fire in garages, the governor added, damaging several apartment buildings.

Odesa Oblast and its regional capital, especially areas near the ports, remain a frequent target of Russian attacks.