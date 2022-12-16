Governor: 4 injured by Russian missile strike on Kyiv Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, four people were injured in the region by a Russian missile attack on Dec. 16.

One civilian has been hospitalized, the governor said.

The power supply is being restored in Kyiv Oblast as several towns and municipalities are experiencing blackouts, Kuleba said.

Two towns east of Kyiv, Brovary and Boryspil, are expected to have power restored by midnight, while Bila Tserkva, south of Kyiv, faces a “more difficult” situation, Kuleba said.

Russian forces carried out their seventh large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Dec. 16, launching 76 missiles at the country, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

The previous major missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.