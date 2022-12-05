Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: 2 killed, 2 wounded by Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2022 3:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Dec. 5 that a Russian missile attack killed two and wounded two people in the village of Novosofiivka. According to the official, the strike damaged residential buildings.

It is not clear when this strike happened. The report came during the latest Russian mass missile attack across the country in the afternoon on Dec. 5.

Explosions and power outages have been reported in multiple regions during the nationwide strike.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.