Governor: 2 killed, 2 wounded by Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Dec. 5 that a Russian missile attack killed two and wounded two people in the village of Novosofiivka. According to the official, the strike damaged residential buildings.



It is not clear when this strike happened. The report came during the latest Russian mass missile attack across the country in the afternoon on Dec. 5.

Explosions and power outages have been reported in multiple regions during the nationwide strike.

