Explosions have been reported in 5 Ukrainian oblasts during the ongoing nationwide air raid alert
December 5, 2022 2:10 pm
Reports about explosions came from Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava oblasts. The air raid alert is on all Ukrainian regions but occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.
