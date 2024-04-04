Governor: 2 killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast village

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed, and another person was wounded as a result of a Russian attack against Donetsk Oblast’s village of Niu-York on April 4, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Niu-York, which lies over 30 kilometers north of occupied Donetsk, came under four Russian air strikes in the evening, according to Filashkin.

"Numerous houses were damaged. We are still establishing the exact consequences of the shelling," the regional governor said on Facebook.

"The whole of Donetsk Oblast is dangerous, especially the cities and towns near the front line. Don't risk your life! Evacuate in time!"

Russian shelling on March 31 reportedly injured five civilians in Donetsk Oblast, including a 16-year-old boy.