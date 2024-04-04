Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Governor: 2 killed, 1 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast village

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2024 7:58 PM 1 min read
A road sign marks the entrance to Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 3, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Two people were killed, and another person was wounded as a result of a Russian attack against Donetsk Oblast’s village of Niu-York on April 4, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line.

Niu-York, which lies over 30 kilometers north of occupied Donetsk, came under four Russian air strikes in the evening, according to Filashkin.

"Numerous houses were damaged. We are still establishing the exact consequences of the shelling," the regional governor said on Facebook.

"The whole of Donetsk Oblast is dangerous, especially the cities and towns near the front line. Don't risk your life! Evacuate in time!"

Russian shelling on March 31 reportedly injured five civilians in Donetsk Oblast, including a 16-year-old boy.

Ukraine’s ‘angels’ who look after, evacuate civilians left in front-line Donbas
TORSKE-ZAKINTE, DONETSK OBLAST – An armored minibus speeds through the rubble-lined streets of Torske, a front-line village in Donetsk Oblast precariously close to Russian positions. The bus, which belongs to the White Angels — a special unit of Ukraine’s National Police — is on its way to the vill…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
7:04 PM

Moldovan border guards discover drone debris.

Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.
6:53 PM

SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine's 128th brigade.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 4 that it uncovered evidence that Russian forces were able to hack into the devices of military personnel in order to guide a missile to strike the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, killing at least 19 Ukrainian soldiers, in November last year.
