Russian artillery shelling injures 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Russian shelling injured five civilians in Donetsk Oblast, including a 16-year-old boy, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on March 31.

Injuries were of varying severity, and the civilians were transported to medical facilities for treatment, the office said in a Facebook post.

Shelling hit Krasnohorivka, Kurakhovo, and Novoselydivka, according to the post, damaging residential and farm buildings.

In addition to the 16-year-old, the injured include two women ages 82 and 63, and two men ages 72 and 66.

Ukraine experienced large-scale attacks across the country on March 31, which also killed 2 in Lviv, and injured others in Kharkiv and Kherson.