Governor: 2 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Russian troops shelled the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast twice over Aug. 20, killing 2 civilians, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram.

According to the official, Russia fired at a residential house, killing a 60-year-old woman. Another 45-year-old woman was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds.

The attack happened at 3:00 p.m. Thirty minutes later, a 33-year-old man was killed while walking on the street by two explosive devices dropped from a Russian drone.

The city of Kherson and settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River have been under constant shilling by Russian troops since Ukraine liberated the territories last November.

On Aug. 10, six people were wounded in the village of Bilozerka as they were receiving humanitarian aid.



