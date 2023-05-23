Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian governor claims drones shot down in Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 10:56 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

On May 23, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that drones were shot down by air defenses over Belgorod city and elsewhere in the oblast.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, Gladkov added.

Russian Telegram channels also reported attacks by drones against an FSB building and possibly an Interior Ministry building in Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Earlier today, the same governor reported that two civilians – a man and a woman – were injured in the settlements allegedly attacked by Russian partisans.

The woman suffered shrapnel wounds and is in severe traumatic shock, Gladkov wrote. Both civilians were hospitalized. The only fatality so far has been a woman born in 1941 who died during the evacuation, he said. No civilians died as a result of the fighting, Gladkov claims.

Belgorod’s governor appealed to the residents of the Grayvoron district, where the heaviest clashes between security and partisan troops supposedly take place, not to return to their homes until it is safe.

On May 22, a group of armed men calling themselves the Free Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps recorded a video saying they had crossed into Russia and taken hold of bordering villages.

Gladkov announced a "counter-terrorist operation" in the region on May 22 amid reported attacks by Russian anti-government groups.

The Russian state media wrote that the “majority” of residents of the affected villages in Belgorod Oblast fled their homes in response.

None of these claims could be independently verified.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
