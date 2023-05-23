UK Defense Ministry: 'Russia faces increasingly serious threat at its borders'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian security forces clashed with partisans between May 19 and 22 in at least three locations within Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, with the heaviest fighting near the town of Grayvoran, U.K. Defense Intelligence reported on May 23.

While the identity of partisans remains unconfirmed, Russian anti-government units that declare to fight on Ukraine’s side – the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom for Russia Legion – have claimed responsibility.

Russian authorities have evacuated several villages and deployed additional security forces to the area.

"Russia is facing an increasingly serious multi-domain security threat in its border regions, with losses of combat aircraft, improvised explosive device attacks on rail lines, and now direct partisan action,” the intelligence report writes.

"Russia will almost certainly use these incidents to support the official narrative that it is the victim in the war.”