Governor: 13-year-old girl dies in hospital following Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko January 27, 2024 5:33 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian Jan. 17 attack on the village of Malyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 13-year-old girl died in hospital after being injured in the Russian air attack on the village of Malyi Burluk, near Kupiansk, on Jan. 17, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 27.

The girl fell into a coma after suffering complex shrapnel injuries, Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Russian troops hit the village with an aerial bomb, according to the governor. The attack also killed a 62-year-old woman and injured a 10-year-old boy. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and one of his legs was amputated, Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17.

The attack damaged an administrative building, as well as six residential houses, according to the governor.

Liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022, Kupiansk lies less than 10 kilometers from the front line, in a sector where Russia has conducted major offensive operations over the past months.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks.

In heavily shelled Kupiansk, some choose to stay despite constant risk of killing (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The last names of some of the people interviewed for the story are not disclosed due to security reasons. KUPIANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – Just 40 kilometers away from the Russian border, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast, stands a small town scarred by months of occupation and ongoing
The Kyiv IndependentAmadeusz Świerk
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
