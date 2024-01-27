Governor: 13-year-old girl dies in hospital following Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 13-year-old girl died in hospital after being injured in the Russian air attack on the village of Malyi Burluk, near Kupiansk, on Jan. 17, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 27.

The girl fell into a coma after suffering complex shrapnel injuries, Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Russian troops hit the village with an aerial bomb, according to the governor. The attack also killed a 62-year-old woman and injured a 10-year-old boy. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and one of his legs was amputated, Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17.

The attack damaged an administrative building, as well as six residential houses, according to the governor.

Liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022, Kupiansk lies less than 10 kilometers from the front line, in a sector where Russia has conducted major offensive operations over the past months.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks.