Governor: 1 killed, 1 injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 12:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early in the morning of Feb. 12 with artillery, oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One 53-year-old woman was killed, while an 87-year-old woman was wounded by shrapnel. The shelling also damaged four residential buildings, a water pipeline, and a college.

Ukrainian-held Nikopol sits across the 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March 4.

Russian troops have frequently used the plant as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory, with Nikopol being shelled consistently almost every day since August.

Life on the front line of Russia’s new nuclear brinkmanship
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
