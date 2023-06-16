Government to provide victims of Kakhovka disaster with $136 per person

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated Hr 560 million ($15 million) to pay Hr 5,000 ($136) to each victim of the flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam disaster, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on June 16.

The Cabinet also allocated Hr 980 million ($27 million) to pay compensation for houses damaged and destroyed by floods in Kherson Oblast.

In addition, financial assistance from the UN International Organization for Migration will be paid to all victims. It will amount to 6,600 hryvnias ($179) per person, according to Shmyhal.

Another Hr 6.6 billion ($180 million) from will be used to implement more than 150 projects in eight regions of Ukraine: repairs and construction of schools, kindergartens, hospitals, residential buildings, construction and reconstruction of water and sewage systems, heating networks, and drilling of artesian wells.

"We are allocating another Hr 4.4 billion ($120 million) in subsidies to local budgets for the design, restoration, construction, and modernization of social, cultural, and housing and communal facilities. Of these, almost Hr 460 million ($12 million) will be allocated to Kherson Oblast and more than Hr 190 million to Mykolaiv Oblast," the prime minister added.

According to Shmyhal, rescuers have evacuated 2,700 people in Kherson Oblast, including more than 300 children. In total, more than 3,700 people have been rescued from the flooded area.

A mass humanitarian and ecological disaster unfolded after the Kakhovka dam collapsed on June 6. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent a Ukrainian counter-offensive.