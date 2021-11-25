Government to launch state-owned Ukrainian National Airlines

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is launching a new state airlines company on Nov. 25, saying it was “a matter of prestige.”

French aircraft manufacturer Airbus might provide up to 20 planes to build the airlines’ new fleet, according to a memorandum of understanding signed between the company and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Ukrainian manufacturers, including the iconic Antonov company that built the world’s biggest plane Mryia, will also be involved.

Ukrainian National Airlines might overshadow Ukraine International Airlines, the country’s flagship private air carrier, which is $780 million in debt.