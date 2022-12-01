Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Germany's Scholz vows to support Ukraine as long as it takes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 6:09 AM 1 min read
Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference on Nov. 30, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany would continue to support Ukraine until the war is over.

"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes: economically, financially, with humanitarian aid, through the reconstruction of destroyed energy infrastructure, as well as with weapons," he said, adding that Russia's war also affects Germans, Ukrinform reported.

Scholz also said Russia could no longer win the war in Ukraine on the battlefield.

"Relentless attacks on vital infrastructure, on water and energy networks, on Ukrainian cities and villages - this is a terrible and at the same time desperate scorched earth strategy," he said.

Speaking of Russia's nuclear threats and attacks on Ukraine's nuclear energy infrastructure, Scholz said that Germany took Russia’s nuclear rhetoric seriously but would not be cowed by it.

