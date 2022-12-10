Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Germany to provide Ukraine with 470 power generators

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 10, 2022 8:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German embassy in Ukraine announced on Dec. 10 that the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) will provide Ukraine with 470 electric generators “of different power classes” worth 19.5 million euros.

The 150 generators are reportedly already in Ukraine, and the remainder will be provided to Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, as well as Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

On Dec. 5, Russia launched its sixth mass attack targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts and leading to emergency power outages in at least six oblasts.

The previous ones took place on Nov. 23 and Nov. 15, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, and Oct. 31. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including the capital.

Earlier in the day, however, Germany refused to give Patriot air defense to Ukraine. The country’s top foreign affairs official Tobias Lindner said that Germany didn't have free access to U.S.-made Patriot systems and couldn't transfer them to Ukraine.

“The Patriot systems we send are part of NATO's collective defense system,” he said.

