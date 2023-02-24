Germany to give Ukraine 18 Leopard tanks instead of 14

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will supply Ukraine with 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks instead of the 14 announced before, Germany's Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 24.

Combined with the tanks that Portugal and Sweden will deliver, Ukraine will be able to create an entire battalion of Leopard 2A6 tanks, according to the ministry. A standard Ukrainian battalion consists of 31 tanks.

On the same day, the Swedish government said it would send up to 10 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Portugal plans to send Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks, as pledged by the country's Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Feb. 8.

Other European nations, including Poland, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland, have also pledged Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The U.K. and U.S. have promised to transfer tanks from their arsenals as well.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Sky News on Jan. 27 that Ukraine needs up to 500 tanks to launch a counter-offensive.