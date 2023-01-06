Germany to give 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will provide Ukraine with 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, according to Nils Schmid, a foreign policy spokesman for the Social Democratic Party.

Speaking on the German rbb24 Inforadio on Jan. 6, Schmid said that the vehicles could be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

"We are far from tired of supporting Ukraine," he said.

After months of negotiations, Germany made the announcement that it would be providing Ukraine with the Marder infantry fighting vehicles on Jan. 5, following a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Marder has been operated by Germany from the 1970s through the present day and will be very useful for Ukraine's Armed Forces, which operate Soviet-era IFVs.

On the same day, the U.S. announced that it would provide its own Bradley-type IFVs to Ukraine.

Of all combat vehicle types that Ukraine needs, IFVs are near the top, experts told the Kyiv Independent in September.

