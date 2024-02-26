Skip to content
Ukraine, Germany, War
Germany sends shells, drones, other aid in latest aid package to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 11:04 PM 1 min read
Artillery ammunition showed in a weapons exhibition before the groundbreaking ceremony for a new munitions factory of German defense contractor Rheinmetall in Unterluess, Germany on Feb. 12, 2024. (David Hecker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has handed over 14,000 155 mm shells, ten Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, and other aid in their latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine, the German government said on Feb. 26.

The tranche also included four Wisent 1 demining tanks, three mobile, remote controlled, and protected mine clearing systems, material for explosive ordnance disposal as well as 250 more tool kits with blasting material.

Ukraine also received 22 anti-drone sensors and jammers, four border protection vehicles, and 12 satellite communication terminals.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin on Feb. 16 to sign a long-term security agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz then revealed that Berlin was reading a new large-scale defense assistance package of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) that includes artillery ammunition, air defense systems, and more.

At the same time, the chancellor once again ruled out the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine on Feb. 26, days after the German parliament rejected a measure explicitly calling for Taurus to be provided.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:17 PM

Zelensky signs bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's original proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."
3:11 PM

Yermak: Ukraine working to restore operations at one airport.

Ukrainian authorities are working to restore operations at one of the country's airports once security issues are addressed, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said at the "Made in Ukraine" forum on Feb. 26, the Liga.net outlet reported.
1:12 PM

Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream explosions.

"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional. However, the assessment is that there is no sufficient basis to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the Danish police said in a statement.
