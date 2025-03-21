The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Germany seizes Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in Baltic Sea, Der Spiegel reports

by Yuliia Taradiuk March 21, 2025 12:59 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image of a tanker transiting through the Great Belt of Denmark off the coast of Agerso, Denmark, on Thursday, Aug. 15. 2024. (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The German government has confiscated a tanker stranded in the Baltic Sea linked to Russia's "shadow fleet," Der Spiegel reported on March 21, citing security sources.

The shadow fleet refers to aging and largely uninsured oil tankers that Russia uses to transport oil above the $60 per barrel price cap that the EU, the U.S., and G7 countries imposed in December 2022 as part of the effort to cut Moscow's fossil fuels revenue.

On March 14, German customs authorities seized the Panamanian-flagged tanker Eventin. It was sailing from the Russian port of Ust-Luga through the Baltic Sea to Egypt and had been anchored off the coast of Ruegen since mid-January.

Due to the risk of an oil spill, the tanker was towed to the waters off Sassnitz, where it was monitored by Germany's Coast Guard and federal police.

After a confiscation order from the General Customs Directorate (GZD), Germany has acquired ownership of the vessel and its cargo — approximately 100,000 tons of crude oil worth over 40 million euros ($43 million).

By seizing the Eventin, the German government aims to signal to Russia that it will not tolerate their oil shipments through the Baltic Sea, Der Spiegel said.

In recent months, shadow fleet vessels have been suspected of sabotage operations in the Baltic Sea, causing major damage to undersea cables.

Ukraine accuses Russia of false flag attack on Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast
Russian media claimed that Ukrainian forces had struck the key gas transit facility, which plays a crucial role in Russian gas exports to Europe.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
4:14 PM

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

“I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now it’s for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. And everybody is committed to that process," said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.