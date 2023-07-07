Germany delivers new aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government announced on July 7 it had delivered a new aid package for Ukraine, including anti-drone equipment.

The latest aid is meant to bolster Ukraine's military engineering capabilities as it includes Beaver bridge-laying vehicles and bridges, as well as Dachs armored engineering vehicles.

Ukraine also received three radio jammers, two anti-drone sensors and jammers, six HX81 truck tractor trains, and three semi-trailers.

In its previous package from June 29, Germany's aid also focused on bridge layers, as well as mobile demining systems, vehicles, and a TRML-4D air surveillance radar station.