Germany greenlights joint Rheinmetall-Ukraine venture in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek September 28, 2023 11:53 PM 1 min read
An employee works on the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Rheinmetall's production facility on June 6, 2023. (Photo: Philipp Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's regulatory agency approved on Sept. 28 the plans of the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to set up a joint venture in Kyiv together with the Ukrainian Defense Industry, Ukraine's state-owned defense company.

This new enterprise will provide "maintenance, assembly, production, and development of military vehicles" and initially operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine, the German Federal Cartel Office said.

"The defense industry is in flux given the geopolitical situation," said Andreas Mundt, the agency's president.

"This project will not result in any competitive overlaps in Germany. We gave our approval quickly."

Rheinmetall said that the first steps in the cooperation will focus on the maintenance and repair of vehicles transferred to Ukraine as part of Germany's multilateral "Ringtausch" equipment exchange program.

Under this scheme, European allies are providing Ukraine with older Soviet equipment in exchange for German armaments.

As the next step, Rheinmetall wants to manufacture select products in Ukraine and even develop military systems by joint German-Ukrainian specialist teams further in the future.

In May, the German arms manufacturer presented plans to set up a joint venture with Ukraine's state defense contractor to produce Fuchs armored personnel carriers. Later in the summer, Rheinmetall said it wanted to open an armored vehicle plant on Ukrainian territory.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
