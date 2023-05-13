Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky arrives in Rome to meet top officials, Pope Francis

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was in Rome on May 13 for a short visit during which he plans to meet Italy's President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis.

"An important visit for the victory of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky may also travel to Berlin over the weekend at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as reported by the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

The media says Berlin police have confirmed that the preparations for Zelensky’s visit have started.

According to Der Tagesspiegel, on May 14, Zelensky will be "officially received with military honors" by Scholz, followed by a press conference and talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Then, Zelensky is expected to fly to Aachen, “where he will be honored with the Charlemagne Prize,” which “has been awarded since 1950 to personalities who have contributed to the unity of Europe,” the media reported.

Zelensky has not commented on the trip to Germany yet.

Zelensky has already made two trips abroad in May to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine with allies.

He visited Finland on May 3 for a one-day summit with leaders of the Nordic countries.

While visiting The Hague in the Netherlands on May 4, Zelensky spoke about the importance of establishing a tribunal for Russian crimes of aggression and expressed confidence that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be made to face justice for war crimes committed against Ukraine.

