News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, United States, Donald Trump, US Election
Edit post

Georgian PM hopes for 'restart' of ties with US after Trump's reelection

by Martin Fornusek November 6, 2024 2:04 PM 2 min read
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on July 18, 2024 in Woodstock, England. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. election, voicing hope for a "restart" of Georgian-U.S. relations.

Trump defeated his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, in a crucial vote on Nov. 5 with worldwide geopolitical and security implications.

"I am confident that President Trump’s leadership will promote peace globally and in our region as well as ensure restart in U.S.-Georgia relations," Kobakhidze said on X.

Tbilisi's ties with the West have deteriorated after the ruling Georgian Dream adopted controversial "foreign agents" law and anti-LGBT legislation and pulled the country into Moscow's orbit.

Tensions only mounted after Georgian Dream declared victory in the Oct. 26 parliamentary elections despite widespread accusations of a rigged vote. The U.S. called for an investigation of the irregularities accompanying the elections.

Georgian Dream's democratic backsliding and a shift toward Moscow led to the U.S. halting cooperation projects and cutting financial assistance, deepening the chasm between once close partners.

Trump candidate has traditionally boasted warm relations with illiberal and authoritarian leaders abroad.

Hungary's illiberal Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally both to Trump and Georgian Dream, has celebrated Trump's reelection as a "much needed victory for the World."

Author: Martin Fornusek
