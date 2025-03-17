The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Georgia sentences ex-President Saakashvili to additional 4.5 years over illegal border crossing

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 17, 2025 11:55 AM 2 min read
Georgia's jailed ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili, appears on a screen via video link from a clinic during a court hearing in the case of the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007 in Tbilisi on Oct. 27, 2023. (Irakli Gedenidze / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A court in Georgia has sentenced former President Mikheil Saakashvili to an additional four and a half years in prison on illegal border crossing charges, Georgian TV channel Mtavari reported on March 17.

The ruling follows a prison sentence issued last week on state funds embezzlement charges, meaning that Saakashvili was ultimately sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, the court ruled.

The border crossing case concerns Saakashvili's secret return from Ukraine to Georgia on Sept. 29, 2021, despite being wanted by Georgian authorities. He was arrested on Oct. 1, 2021.

Four others were charged in separate proceedings over Saakashvili's illegal entry and released on bail.

Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president from 2004-2007 and to 2008-2013, sought to align the country with the West but lost elections to the Moscow-friendly Georgian Dream party years after a defeat in the 2008 Russia-Georgia war.

A longtime critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saakashvili has accused billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream, of orchestrating his prosecution on Moscow's orders.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled last May that there were no grounds to believe that Saakashvili's criminal proceedings were unfair.

Saakashvili, who holds Ukrainian citizenship and previously served as the governor of Odesa Oblast, has faced worsening health conditions during his custody.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February 2023 that the "Georgian government is killing" Saakashvili after images surfaced showing his significant weight loss.

The ruling follows mass protests in Tbilisi over Georgia's disputed October elections, which saw the Kremlin-friendly Georgian Dream party retain power.

The crisis deepened after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia's EU integration could be delayed until 2028.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

