Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, Mikheil Saakashvili, Europe, European Court of Human Rights, ECHR
Edit post

ECHR rules prosecution cases against Georgia's Saakashvili are fair

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 4:32 PM 3 min read
Portrait of former Gerogian President Mikheil Saakashvili. (Mikheil Saakashvili/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled there are no grounds to believe criminal proceedings against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili are unfair, it said in a ruling on May 23.

Saakashvili is currently serving six years in prison in Georgia after being found guilty in absentia in 2018 on charges of ordering the beating of opposition lawmaker Valery Gelashvili in 2005. He was also given a three-year sentence for abuse of power charges for pardoning four police officers convicted of murder in 2008.

Saakashvili has maintained the charges were trumped up and appealed to the ECHR in 2020, saying the former was based on testimony by two of his political foes and in the latter, that his right to pardon them was not constitutionally limited.

He also claimed there was an ulterior motive in the prosecutions which he said were designed to prohibit him from participating in Georgian politics.

In its ruling, the ECHR declared unanimously that there were no breaches of his right to a fair trial in the way the Georgian courts had dealt with the evidence against him, or in the independence or impartiality of the judge in the case of the pardoning of police officers.

The ECHR also rejected his complaints of an ulterior motive in the prosecutions.

"The authorities’ honest desire was to bring the applicant to justice for his wrongdoing and that, in the absence of sufficient evidence to the contrary, the allegation of an ulterior motive is unsubstantiated," it said.

The ECHR said Saakashvili had the right to appeal to the Grand Chamber of the Court to consider further examination of the case.

Saakashvili, who was the president of Georgia in 2004-2013, carried out pro-Western reforms in his native country while in office.

After the rival Georgian Dream party came to power in Georgia in 2012-2013, Saakashvili moved to Ukraine.

Then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko appointed him as head of an advisory reform council and governor of Odesa Oblast in 2015.

However, Saakashvili started exposing corruption schemes and fell out with Poroshenko. He was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, prosecuted, and then deported by the Ukrainian authorities in 2018 in what he believes to be an unlawful political vendetta.

In 2019 Zelensky was elected president and restored Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship. In 2020 Zelensky appointed the ex-Georgian president as head of Ukraine's Executive Council for Reforms.

Saakashvili returned to Georgia in 2021 in an effort to boost support for the opposition and was jailed.

Zelensky in February 2023 said he believed the "Georgian government is killing" Saakashvili after the media published photos that showed signs of his worsening health and rapid weight loss.

Saakashvili, a foe of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, has accused Bidzina Ivanishvili, the ex-chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, of persecuting him on Putin's orders.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has sought to maintain good relations with both Russia and the European Union. The country has been rocked by popular protests in recent weeks over the passing of a controversial "foreign agents" bill, which mirrors a similar law in Russia.

Explainer: What’s behind ongoing protests in Georgia?
For the past few weeks, thousands of protesters have gathered every night in front of the Georgian parliament in opposition to the controversial foreign agents law that the ruling Georgian Dream party is attempting to pass. The final vote is set to take place on May 14. The law would
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:05 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 20.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least seven people in Kharkiv and injuring at least 20, as well as at least 11 elsewhere in the oblast, as reported by local officials and a Kyiv Independent reporter.
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
10:12 AM

Norway to further restrict entry for Russian tourists.

Russian citizens arriving in Norway for tourism and "other non-essential travel" will be rejected upon entry across the external border from May 29, the Norwegian government said. Exceptions will be granted in certain cases.
6:00 AM

PM Sunak announces UK general election.

Sunak's opponent, Labour MP Keir Starmer, is widely expected to win the July 4 vote. Starmer has pledged to continue the UK's support for Ukraine if elected.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.