Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian military strikes 3 Russian control centers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2023 7:53 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In their Jan. 13 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit 12 temporary bases of Russian troops, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, three ammunition depots, and three other key Russian sites.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 18 settlements, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched five missiles on cities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, 18 air strikes, and 52 MLRS attacks. Ukrainian forces also downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 type of drone.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
