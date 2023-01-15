Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian military strikes 2 Russian control centers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2023 7:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In their Jan. 15 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian control centers, nine temporary bases of Russian troops, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare (EW) system.

In one of the tank battalions of the 26th tank regiment which is involved in combat operations in the Kupiansk direction (Kharkiv Oblast), only 10 units of T-80BV tanks remained in good condition as of Jan. 12, according to the Ukrainian military. The rest were either destroyed or disabled.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements over the past 24 hours, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Sil, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Mayorsk and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched 57 missiles strikes and three air strikes, and almost 70 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's infrastructure.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
