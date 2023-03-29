General Staff: Ukrainian military repels 57 Russian assaults over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and their outskirts remain the epicenter of the fighting, the General Staff added.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched three missiles, 18 airstrikes, and 50 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against Russian temporary bases and shot down Russian Orlan-10 and ZALA drones.

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces targeted one control point, six concentration areas of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition depot.