Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian forces launch 16 attacks on concentrated Russian units

by Martin Fornusek November 9, 2023 8:35 AM 2 min read
A warplane belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force conducts an operation flight to target trenches of Russian forces through Donetsk Oblast on May 9, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces launched 12 attacks on concentrated groups of Russian troops and equipment using air forces and four more using missiles over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Nov. 9.

Ukraine also launched three air strikes against Russian air defense systems, and Ukrainian missile troops targeted eight Russian artillery systems, three ammunition depots, a radar station, three electronic warfare stations, and one unspecified military target, according to the report.

The General Staff recorded 78 skirmishes with Russian forces over the past day, as well as two Russian missile strikes, 48 air strikes, and 79 attacks by multiple-launch rocket systems, which targeted both military and civilian targets.

Over 100 Ukrainian settlements were targeted by Russian artillery, according to the General Staff.

Russian forces fired a Kh-31 and a Kh-59 air-launched missiles, the latter of which was shot down, the military said. Governor Serhii Lysak reported that the missile was downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Moscow's troops reportedly launched heavy attacks in the Bakhmut direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled around 30 attacks in this sector, the General Staff reported.

Some 10 Russian attacks were reportedly fought off near Avdiivka, 20 around Marinka, and six in the Kupiansk direction.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
