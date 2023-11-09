General Staff: Ukrainian forces launch 16 attacks on concentrated Russian units

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces launched 12 attacks on concentrated groups of Russian troops and equipment using air forces and four more using missiles over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Nov. 9.

Ukraine also launched three air strikes against Russian air defense systems, and Ukrainian missile troops targeted eight Russian artillery systems, three ammunition depots, a radar station, three electronic warfare stations, and one unspecified military target, according to the report.

The General Staff recorded 78 skirmishes with Russian forces over the past day, as well as two Russian missile strikes, 48 air strikes, and 79 attacks by multiple-launch rocket systems, which targeted both military and civilian targets.

Over 100 Ukrainian settlements were targeted by Russian artillery, according to the General Staff.

Russian forces fired a Kh-31 and a Kh-59 air-launched missiles, the latter of which was shot down, the military said. Governor Serhii Lysak reported that the missile was downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Moscow's troops reportedly launched heavy attacks in the Bakhmut direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled around 30 attacks in this sector, the General Staff reported.

Some 10 Russian attacks were reportedly fought off near Avdiivka, 20 around Marinka, and six in the Kupiansk direction.