General Staff: Ukrainian forces advance in two directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian forces have continued their counteroffensive and advanced in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported on July 9.

During the day, the Russian army carried out 27 airstrikes and 37 attacks with multiple rocket launchers, “injuring civilians and destroying residential buildings, as well as civilian infrastructure.”

In total, Russia shelled about 20 Ukrainian-controlled settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

According to the report, Russian troops mainly concentrated on attacking the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops shelled more than 10 settlements with artillery. The Russians shelled more than 40 settlements in three other directions in Donetsk Oblast, the report reads.