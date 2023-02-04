Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian army strikes Russian temporary bases 8 times

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 8:53 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4 that Ukraine's military struck temporary bases of Russian troops at least eight times and also targeted a control point. Ukrainian forces downed four Orlan-10 type drones and struck Russia's TOS-1 Heavy Flamethrower System.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s army repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements, including Hrekivka, Nevske, Kreminna, and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Verkniokamianske, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched three missiles, 20 airstrikes, and over 90 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions, which resulted in casualties.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.