General Staff: Ukrainian Air Force shot down 10 Iskander missiles on June 1

Ukrainian Air Force shot down all Russian aerial targets during the attack on Kyiv on June 1, according to the preliminary information from the General Staff.

General Staff reported that Russia launched the attack using ten Iskander short-range missiles. Based on the preliminary information reported by the Kyiv mayor and Kyiv City Military Administration, the attack killed three civilians.

During May 31, Russian forces launched three missile attacks, 29 air strikes, and 49 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) attacks, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces intercepted five Russian reconnaissance UAVs on May 31. The Ukrainian Air Force also launched 15 air strikes targeting enemy troops and military equipment, including 2 air strikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems.

Amid the surge in Russian attacks, the American government committed to providing Ukraine with more air defense resources. U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said that additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system will be provided by the U.S. on May 31.