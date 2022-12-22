General Staff: Ukraine's army repels Russia's attacks near 16 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

In their Dec. 21 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia’s army launched six missiles, 15 airstrikes and 64 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the past day.

The Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast and Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, New York, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast over the same reporting period.

Over the past day, Ukraine's army conducted 14 strikes on areas of Russian concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment; and shot down three UAVs.