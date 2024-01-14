General Staff: Ukraine’s Air Force strikes 11 Russian troops' clusters

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force conducted targeted strikes on 11 clusters of Russian personnel, ammunition, and military equipment, according to a morning update from the General Staff published on Jan. 14.

Ukrainian troops have also intercepted seven Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile. Additionally, Ukraine's missile units targeted three Russian clusters, nine artillery systems, four air defense systems, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare system.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched 32 missile strikes and 91 air strikes against Ukraine. The military recorded at least 82 instances of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) firing on Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled four attacks in the Kupiansk direction near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the General Staff. In the Lyman direction, four Russian assaults were repelled in the vicinity of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny in Donetsk Oblast.