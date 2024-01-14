Skip to content
General Staff: Ukraine’s Air Force strikes 11 Russian troops' clusters

by Olena Goncharova January 14, 2024 8:22 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire with the Archer Artillery System on Russian position on Dec. 16, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Air Force conducted targeted strikes on 11 clusters of Russian personnel, ammunition, and military equipment, according to a morning update from the General Staff published on Jan. 14.

Ukrainian troops have also intercepted seven Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile. Additionally, Ukraine's missile units targeted three Russian clusters, nine artillery systems, four air defense systems, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare system.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched 32 missile strikes and 91 air strikes against Ukraine. The military recorded at least 82 instances of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) firing on Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled four attacks in the Kupiansk direction near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the General Staff. In the Lyman direction, four Russian assaults were repelled in the vicinity of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny in Donetsk Oblast.

Biden: Republicans will have 'a lot to pay for' if they don't pass Ukraine aid
Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a supplemental funding bill that included $61 billion in aid for Ukraine in a procedural vote held on Dec. 6, insisting that any further military aid must include major significant domestic border changes.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.