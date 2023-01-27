Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine to form 'first in the world' attack drone units

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 7:00 PM 1 min read
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27, 2023, that it would be forming "first in the world" attack drone units. (General Staff/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27 that it would be forming "first in the world" attack drone units.

According to the report, "most professional servicemen" have been selected to head the units. They will each be supplied with unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition, Starlink satellite internet kit, and other equipment necessary "to fight the enemy."

The General Staff didn't provide details on how many units would be established or what their primary tasks would be.

The report also said that Ukraine had established a special coordination headquarters involving the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Defense Ministry, to scale up the production of drones for the military.

A Game of Drones: Ukraine builds up UAV fleet
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.