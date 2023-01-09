General Staff: Ukraine strikes 7 Russian personnel concentration areas on Jan. 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's forces launched 17 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian troops and three strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems' positions in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. In their Jan. 9 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least seven missiles, 31 air strikes and over 70 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops downed three Russian helicopters - a Ka-52, Mi-24 and Mi-8 as well as three Orlan-10 type drones. According to the update, the Ukrainian military also repelled Russian army units near 13 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the same reporting period.