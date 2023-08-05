General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has repelled a Russian offensive near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 20 kilometers south of Orikhiv, the General Staff said in its evening briefing on Aug. 5.

According to the report, Russia is focusing its main efforts on preventing Ukraine from advancing further as the counteroffensive approaches its two-month mark.

Russian forces also attempted to recapture the positions in the Staromaiorske area that Ukraine had liberated in the southern part of Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said. Ukraine's military announced the liberation of the village of Staromaiorske on July 27.

Further north, the General Staff said a Russian offensive in the Lyman direction was also repelled. The report contradicts the Russian Defense Ministry's Aug. 5 statement that its forces recaptured the village of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

The village, which sits near the Kharkiv Oblast border, was liberated by Ukrainian forces in December 2022, according to the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.