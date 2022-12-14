General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Hrianykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Chervonopopivka, Serebrianske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14.

Ukraine’s military also hit two Russian control points and four Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel.

According to the General Staff, Russia’s army launched 11 missiles, one airstrike, and over 60 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the same period.