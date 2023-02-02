General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 14 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past twenty-four hours, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled attacks near Novoselivske, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, Dibrova, Kuzmyne, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vasyukivka, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the report.

The General Staff reiterated reports that Russia is actively conducting reconnaissance and preparing for an offensive in certain areas. Despite heavy losses, Russian forces continue to attempt offensive operations near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Moscow claimed on Jan. 31 that its forces had captured Blahodatne, a village north of Bakhmut, and launched fresh attacks near the town of Vuhledar, where Western intelligence said Russian troops were initiating a "more concerted" assault. Kyiv has not confirmed the loss of Blahodatne.

Russian-controlled proxies in Donetsk Oblast later claimed on Feb. 1 that Russian forces were closing in on Bakhmut, an industrial town Moscow has been trying to occupy over the past six months as it looks to take control of the entirety of Donetsk Oblast.

