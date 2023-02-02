Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 14 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2023 8:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past twenty-four hours, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled attacks near Novoselivske, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, Dibrova, Kuzmyne, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vasyukivka, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the report.

The General Staff reiterated reports that Russia is actively conducting reconnaissance and preparing for an offensive in certain areas. Despite heavy losses, Russian forces continue to attempt offensive operations near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Moscow claimed on Jan. 31 that its forces had captured Blahodatne, a village north of Bakhmut, and launched fresh attacks near the town of Vuhledar, where Western intelligence said Russian troops were initiating a "more concerted" assault. Kyiv has not confirmed the loss of Blahodatne.

Russian-controlled proxies in Donetsk Oblast later claimed on Feb. 1 that Russian forces were closing in on Bakhmut, an industrial town Moscow has been trying to occupy over the past six months as it looks to take control of the entirety of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russia prepares offensive in several areas
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.