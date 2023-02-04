Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Border Guard: Ukrainian troops stop Russian reconnaissance group near Siversk in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 3:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian defense garrison near Siversk, a city north of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, with artillery and mortars overnight on Feb. 3, the State Border Guard service reported.

Russian troops then tried to cross the defense line to conduct reconnaissance in the area, but Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled them.

Russian forces appeared to be picking up pace in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast after capturing the salt-mining town of Soledar, which sits roughly 15 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut.

As the battle for Bakhmut intensifies, both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the months-long brutal trench warfare around the city.

With the loss of Soledar, Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut jeopardized
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
